Perfect World co-CEOs reportedly resigned

Perfect World CEO Xiao Hong and co-CEO Lu Xiaoyin have reportedly stepped down from their roles.

That's according to Pocket Gamer, translating a company announcement and reports from Chinese media. The executives are reportedly being replaced by former senior VP Gu Liming as the company's new CEO.

Both Hong and Xiaoyin are said to be remaining at the company as directors.

Reports of mass layoffs at Perfect World emerged last month, with thousands said to be affected.

Conflicting information was shared about the games currently in development at the studio (also a publisher and exclusive distributor of Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2 in China), and it's still unclear whether One-Punch Man: World and Perfect New World are still being developed.