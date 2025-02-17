PC game sales hit $1.09bn on Epic Games Store in 2024

Epic shared its Epic Games Store 2024 Year in Review blog post last Friday, highlighting its achievement of reaching 295 million users on its PC store representing an increase of 25 million users year-on-year.

Consumer spending on the platform reached $1.09 billion in 2024, an increase of 15% from last year. In comparison, spending on third-party titles declined by 18% to $255 million.

Following the worldwide launch of the Epic Games Store on Android and iOS in the EU, Epic cross-platform accounts grew by 94 million in 2024 to 898 million.

The platform's average daily user count rose by 6% to 31.5 million last year, with its monthly active users also up by 6% to 67.2 million.

1,100 titles were released on the Epic Game Store last year, slightly down from the 1,300 games launched in 2023.

The top titles by player spend and engagement included Epic's Fortnite, Genshin Impact and EA Sports FC 24, in addition to Honkai: Star Rail, Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Alan Wake 2.

Epic offered 89 free games worth $2,229, a slight increase from last year. 595 million users claimed these free titles, compared to 586 million in 2023.

Elsewhere, Epic annnounced that it has extended its newly introduced Now on Epic program to January 31, 2026.

This program allows developers to bring their existing catalogue of games to the platform and receive 100% of net revenue in the first six months, much like its Epic First Run program.

Looking ahead, Epic said its mobile store will "continue to be a focal point" of its development roadmap, which will include "building an enhanced app library and discover experience" to support its "ever-increasing catalogue size."