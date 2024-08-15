Payload Studios lays off 25% of staff

TerraTech developer Payload Studios has announced a wave of layoffs affecting 25% of its workforce.

CEO and founder Russ Clarke shared the news on LinkedIn, citing the "struggles of affecting the wider industry" for the decision.

"We tried very hard to avoid this, and I won't pretend that we got everything right over the last few years – but ultimately the games market has been very tough in recent times, and shows little sign of getting easier," Clarke wrote.

"Small independents like us have no protection from this, other than 'nailing it' every time, which is much easier said than done."

He continued: "TerraTech and TerraTech Worlds will continue to be maintained and developed without interruption. We thank our wonderful community for their support, and we wish the best to those amazing co-workers with whom we have shared this incredible journey, but must now regretfully part ways."