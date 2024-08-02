Paradox Interactive delays Prison Architect 2 indefinitely

Paradox Interactive has indefinitely delayed Prison Architect 2 ahead of its initial release date this September.

In a blog post, the development team behind the sequel cited that the game needed improvement in its performance and content.

"Our continuous internal reviews and beta test groups have highlighted areas that we need to focus on more which we need to address before launch to ensure players get a good experience in the game," it wrote.

Prison Architect 2 was set for release on September 2, but Paradox clarified that it "can't commit to a new release date" until it can "re-assess the scope of the work needed to be done."

"Over the next few months, we will focus on improving the game and building a more robust release timeline," it added. "This also means we will be limiting our communication with [players] until we have a timeline we feel comfortable with."

The developer concluded: "This decision aligns with our commitment to reviewing and improving the quality of our released content. We are confident that delaying Prison Architect 2 is the best path forward for the game, allowing us more time to deliver a high-quality experience that honours the legacy of Prison Architect."

After being announced in January 2024, Prison Architect 2 was originally going to launch on March 26. It was first delayed in March, followed by another delay in April.

In May, the game's original developer Double Eleven left the project after being unable to reach a commercial agreement with Paradox Interactive.

The indefinite delay of Prison Architect 2 follows the recent cancellation of Life by You, which Paradox delayed three times before development ended last month.

The cancellation of Life By You resulted in a 90% drop in Paradox's profits during its second financial quarter this year.