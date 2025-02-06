Paradox acquires Haemimont Games

Paradox Interactive has acquired Bulgarian developer Haemimont Games for an undisclosed amount.

The studio, known for its strategy games including Surviving Mars, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Paradox following the acquisition.

Paradox described the agreement as "a further step in [its] strategic focus on growing in the management games genre" by "building a strong internal capability that complements [its] current studio organisation."

Haemimont Games' current leadership team and staff will remain at the studio, and ongoing projects will continue development.

The acquisition includes an upfront cash consideration followed by a "performance-based earnout of a similar size" that "is to be paid out over the coming years."

"We're delighted to become part of the Paradox family," said Haemimont Games founder Gabriel Dobrev. "This partnership empowers us to push the boundaries of our games, delivering deeper and more intense experiences to our players.

"It opens new horizons for our team, technology, and creative processes, which we're eager to explore."

We spoke to Paradox Interactive deputy CEO Mattias Lilja last year to discuss the issues the company has faced with its overall strategy, including the cancellation of Life By You and the closure of Paradox Tectonic.