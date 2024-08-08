Oxide Games appoints former Nickelodeon and Paramount VP Adrian Wright as GM

Oxide Games has appointed former Nickelodeon and Paramount VP Adrian Wright as general manager.

Oxide says Wright's appointment to the Maryland-based studio will direct Oxide's "studio strategy and oversee operations" and "focus on bringing together talented developers who actively pursue the creation of innovative games in the strategy genre."

In his prior roles, Wright licensed games to development studios, including Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles and Spongebob titles, as well Paramount's upcoming A Quiet Place adaptation.

“Adrian is joining Oxide Games at a pivotal moment as we gear up for the launch of Ara: History Untold,” said Marc Meyer, president, Oxide Games. “Adrian’s tenacity and experience are perfect for Oxide Games as we continue to grow our efforts in creating the next generation of tech and games.”

“Since my time as a board member at X10 Games, I’ve fallen in love with the grand strategy genre,” said Adrian Wright, general manager of Oxide Games.

“I’m honoured to work with this talented team of developers at this key moment ahead of the release of Ara: History Untold as we build upon the rich history of grand strategy titles from the Maryland area.”

Oxide Games was founded in January 2013. It developed the Nitrous Engine to support the release of Ashes of the Singularity, which it says "continues to set GPU benchmarking standards."