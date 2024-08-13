Owlcat Games expands into publishing

Owlcat Games has signed two RPGs by Emotion Spark Studio and Another Angle Games to its new publishing division.

In a statement, Owlcat said that as well as its own "development efforts", it was now also committed to "helping independent teams across the globe introduce their own RPGs and narrative-driven games."

As part of its new service, Owlcat will be providing new partners developing RPG games "all the services, funding, and expert advice they need."

Owlcat has also assumed control of META Publishing, which published Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on PC and console back in 2021.

With a distinct "strategy of its own", META will focus on gameplay-first titles with co-op multiplayer features.

“We would like to work with teams that share our passion for telling captivating stories through narrative-driven games. These might not fall entirely into the RPG genre, but they will definitely have a solid focus on story, characters, and worldbuilding," said Andrey Tsvetkov, Owlcat's new head of publishing.

"We have already walked the path of creating our dream game, and now we have the expertise and resources to guide other teams to the games of their dreams as well."