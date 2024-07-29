Over 90% of Call of Duty players play less without skills-based matchmaking

Over 90% of Call of Duty players play less when skills-based matchmaking is deprioritised, according to new research published by Activision.

In a recently released white paper, the publisher researched how skills-based matchmaking affects its player base. This form of matchmaking looks at how a player's skill is defined so they can be matched with similar players during a game.

The publisher ran a test in early 2024 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, in which 50% of players experienced a decrease in skills-based matchmaking.

As a result, the returning player rate dropped for 90% of players, while the quit rate rose by 80%.

While 10% of the highest skilled players returned, Activision found that significantly fewer players did the same, which therefore reduced the player pool and produced unfair matches.

"Ultimately, this will result in a worse experience for all players, as there will be fewer and fewer players available to play with," it said.

"Also, this test only deprioritised skill in the matching rules. If it were completely removed, we would expect to see the player population erode rapidly in the span of a few months, resulting in a negative outcome for all our players."

By utilising skills-based matchmaking, Activision said "80% to 90% of players experience better end-of-match placement, stick with the game longer, and quit matches less frequently."