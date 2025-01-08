OV Entertainment refreshes strategic board with several new key appointments

OV Entertainment has appointed a number of new members to its strategic board.

The "cross-entertainment holding company" said the appointments are part of "bold steps to fuel its subsidiaries’ growth" and will "enhance OV Entertainment’s ability to deliver exceptional gaming development and entertainment solutions while driving growth and innovation across its subsidiaries," Kokku and The OGS.

As part of this work, the firm has centralised its client relations department, with Carlos Estigarribia - previously head of business development at Kokku - promoted to vice president, client relations, with Mea Nilimaa assuming Estigarribia's role at Kokku.

Estigarribia will be tasked with "driving growth through tailored solutions aligned with each subsidiary’s unique expertise, guaranteeing the group's aim of mitigating risks with a structure of collaborative companies."

Elsewhere, former head of art at Kokku JF Carrier takes on the role of senior client partner, focusing on "positioning OV Entertainment’s subsidiaries as references in game development, with a particular emphasis on expanding growth within North American studios" and Tamir Nadav, who is currently head of creative at Kokku, will now also serve as acting head of art, "unifying leadership across both departments to enhance synergy and innovation."

Marina Maranhão also joins the board as General Counsel.

"This centralised approach not only relieves our dedicated business development teams at Kokku and The Original Gangsters, allowing them to focus on nurturing new relationships, but also enhances communication and client focus," said CEO Thiago De Freitas.

"This streamlined structure fosters mutual benefits for OV companies and its partners by improving collaboration and ensuring seamless project execution."