Outersloth secures more funding, teams up with Slay the Spire's Casey Yano

Outersloth - the publishing arm of development studio Innersloth - has secured more funding.

In a blog post published on the official website, the team confirmed it had already signed up 13 games, as well as reveal Slay the Spire's Casey Yano had joined the team alongside "a beloved indie friend who wishes to remain anonymous."

Community manager Victoria Tran insisted the change does not impact Outersloth at all, nor its ownership, but simply means it has "even more money every year to fund games."

The company stopped short of clarifying how much additional funding the two new recruits have contributed, and would only say that "Casey and [MYSTERY FRIEND] get to choose how much or little they want to fund."

"While we can’t say it increases Outersloth’s available pool of funds by [x] amount, we can guarantee they are indeed regularly throwing down some cold hard cash to get some cool games made," Tran said in the post, adding that the publishing division's budget was "looking good [...] for years ahead."

Innersloth, the studio behind hit social deduction game Among Us, created its new indie games fund, Outersloth, back in June.