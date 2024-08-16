North Beach Games opens new studio in Prague

North Beach Games has announced the opening of a new studio in Prague, and development of Stranded Deep 2.

The new studio is led by CTO and creative director Sam Edwards (Beam Team Games, creator of Stranded Deep), and general manager Tomáš Pšenička (Keen Software House, creator of Space Engineers).

The core development team will work primarily on-site in Prague, with support for remote staff working globally. It will focus on creating and supporting survival crafting games.

North Beach Games also plans to continue supporting and expanding its publishing efforts with platform, development, and licensing partners such as Free Range Games and Middle-earth Enterprises for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moira.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Sam and Tomáš into the North Beach Games fold, heading up our new Prague development studio," said North Beach Games CEO John Miller.

"We've worked with both of them for years as partners, so to all be on the same team is a great feeling and will allow us to do even more exciting work together in the survival crafting space.

"After all of the volatility in the market and industry for the past year, the time feels right to start this next chapter of our business, carving our own path towards a positive future for our company."