No Time To Relax dev Porcelain Fortress raises $3m

Iceland-based developer Porcelain Fortress has raised $3 million in seed funding.

The round was led by Behold Ventures, Brunnur, and Crowberry Capital, with the funds due to go towards the studio's next game.

The team has also grown from four staff to 14 as a result of the fresh funding, with former CCP director for customer acquisitions Ingolfur Aevarsson hired as CEO.

Porcelain Fortress has previously released its debut title No Time To Relax. The title has sold over 350,000 copies to date, and "retains a large following," the studio said, highlighting that July 2024 was its highest selling month since launch in 2019.

The Icelandic developer's next project should be announced in the coming weeks.

Aevarsson commented: "The team has a proven track record with No Time to Relax of creating fun games aligned with exciting and funny streamable moments that are so vital in game development today to break through to your audience.

"Streamers have accumulated tens of millions of views with our previous title, and this is a core pillar we are building on with our upcoming title. The company has also gotten invaluable support from the Icelandic Technology Development Fund, without which our ideas would not have come to life."