Nitro Games extends Warframe developer Digital Extremes partnership with new $5.5m deal

Nitro Games has expanded its mobile partnership with Warframe developer Digital Extremes with a $5.5m (€5m) deal.

The expansion now puts the combined order value at around $19.4m (€17.5m), with the project expected to be completed in 2025.

According to PocketGamer, "the extended partnership and additional funding will lead to ongoing content updates, performance improvements, and optimisations to ensure the game continues to run smoothly on mobile devices."

The deal with Digital Extremes also helps Nitro finance its own development portfolio.

Nitro Games raised €3.5 million to continue development of its mobile adaptation of Warframe back in February. The companies first agreed to a deal back in July 2021, with the total funding then having reached approximately €12.5 million.