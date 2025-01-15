Nintendo under fire once again for omitting original devs from remaster credits
Retro Studios once again excluded from credits, this time from Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD remaster is under fire for omitting the original development team from its credits.
As reported by Nintendo Life, the remaster - handled by Forever Entertainment - only acknowledges the original developers of the 2010 Wii game with a statement saying the game was "based on the work of the original development staff."
This is the second time Retro Studios has been omitted from the credits of a remaster; in 2023, Metroid Prime Remastered was also criticised for leaving Retro Studios off its credits list.
At the time, original technical lead engineer Jack Mathews called it a "tragedy," adding: "When my son plays Metroid Prime on the Switch for the first time, the fact that he won't see [my] and my colleagues' names in the credits as the original creators is a punch in the gut."
Nintendo has also been challenged for previously excluding contractors and translators from its credit rolls, too.
Nintendo has yet to respond publicly to requests for comment.