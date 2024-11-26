Nintendo to close Switch eShop and online services in China in 2026

Nintendo has announced it will phase out its online store and services for Switch in China by the end of May 2026.

The announcement, spotted by Eurogamer, states this will begin with the cessation of digital game sales through the eShop on March 31, 2026. There will also be no free trials offered from this point.

After May 15, Switch owners in China will no longer be able to redeem any codes, download any software, and all other network-related services will be shut down.

Nintendo has currently not given any reason for this decision.

To compensate for Chinese Switch owners, Nintendo is offering up to four free games, which can be redeemed between November 27, 2024 and March 31, 2026.

There are 12 titles on offer, including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee games.

The Nintendo Switch launched in China in 2019, over two years after its worldwide debut, through a partnership with Tencent.