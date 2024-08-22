Nintendo to close down free-to-play mobile Animal Crossing Pocket Camp

Nintendo has confirmed it is retiring its free-to-play mobile Animal Crossing game, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp on November 28, and replacing it with a "paid version."

Though the company stopped short of revealing what the new game will launch or how much it will cost, it did confirm that the new game will not "contain any in-app purchases" nor an always-on internet connection.

More is expected to be revealed in October 2024.

Players keen to maintain their progress will have their saves transferred over, although the premium in-game currency, Leaf Tickets, will not be available when the premium version launches, so players are advised to spend them ahead of the closure in November.

Subscribed players will continue to be charged until October 28, after which even auto-renewals will be cancelled.

Nintendo similarly pulled the brakes on Mario Kart Tour at the end of last year.