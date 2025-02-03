Nintendo to cease foreign payment on digital stores in Japan

Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store for Japan will stop accepting payments from international credit cards and PayPal accounts from March 25, 2025.

In a statement posted to its support page, the decision was made to "prevent fraudulent use."

"For customers who have previously used overseas-issued credit cards or PayPal accounts opened overseas, we ask that you please use other payment methods, such as credit cards issued in Japan, from now on," it said.

As noted by VGC, users outside of Japan can buy games from the Japanese eShop that aren't available in their own country. The price often differs due to the exchange rate, making some titles cheaper.