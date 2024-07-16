Nintendo Switch moves 1m units during H1 2024 | Japan Monthly Charts

Nintendo Switch sold 1.3 million units across its three models during the first six months of sales in Japan, down 31% from the 1.9 million systems it moved during the same period last year.

Here's what you need to know for Japan's H1 2024:

According to Famitsu's sales data from January 1 to June 30, both models of PlayStation 5 sold a combined 791,497 units, which is down 43% compared to the 1.4 million systems sold this time last year.

Nintendo generated ¥16 billion ($100 million) in boxed title software sales, making up 31.7% of the market share. Square Enix came in second having made ¥4.7 billion ($29.5 million), followed by Atlus at ¥3.7 billion ($23.2 million).

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was the top-selling boxed game of H1 2024, having sold an estimated 339,168 units on PS5. Super Mario Bros. Wonder came in second with 328,317 copies sold, with Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope in third having moved 280,000 units.

Japan retail sales during June:

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD debuted at No.1, selling 88,425 copies in three days following its release. It knocked Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door to second place, which sold a further 77,493 million units in June.

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance was at No.3 on Switch and No.7 on PS5, having sold a combined 66,620 units by the end of the month following its June 14 release.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree edition on PS5 came in at No.6 with just over 31,000 copies sold.

Nintendo was the biggest selling publisher last month, having generated ¥2.7 billion ($17 million) in revenue. Atlus climbed from No.8 to No.2 making up 11.1% of sales, followed by FromSoftware which jumped from No.25 to hold a 7% market share.

Switch remained the best selling format in June, accounting for 77.4% of sales and 868,958 copies sold, with PS5 accounting for 15.4% of the market share at 173,067 units.

Looking at hardware, Switch was once again in the top spot with its three models selling a combined 225,316 systems. Both models of PS5 sold a combined 117,592 units.

Here are Japan's Top 10 best-selling physical games from May 27, 2024 to June 30, 2024, courtesy of Famitsu: