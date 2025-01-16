Nintendo Switch 2 officially revealed

Nintendo has revealed its first official look at the Switch 2, confirming that the console will release in 2025.

In a video published to its YouTube channel, Nintendo showcased the console's new hardware including magnetically attachable Joy-Cons, a USB-C port, and a new button on the right Joy-Con.

Last November, Nintendo confirmed the Switch 2 would be backwards compatible and that Nintendo Online will carry over.

In its latest announcement, Nintendo said that backwards compatibility will be the case for physical and digital games. It does note that certain titles "may not be supported or fully compatible" with the new console.

The firm says it will share more information about the Switch 2 on its website at a later date, and will provide a more detailed look during a Nintendo Direct on April 2.