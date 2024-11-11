Nintendo suing streamer for broadcasting ten games ahead of release

Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against streamer Jesse "Every Game Guru" Keighin for broadcasting gameplay of ten pirated titles prior to release.

In a filing submitted to the US District Court for the District of Colorado last Wednesday, Nintendo accused Keighin of obtaining and streaming leaked titles on more than 50 occasions since 2022, most recently Mario & Luigi: Brothership and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

The firm alleged that despite issuing dozens of takedown notices on platforms including YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, Keighin continued to stream unreleased games. His YouTube and Twitch channels were recently shut down due to copyright strikes.

Nintendo also highlighted that Keighin uses unlawfully modified consoles and emulators to play the leaked titles, and has shared links to emulators such as Yuzu and Ryujinx for viewers to use.

According to the filing, Keighin sent a letter to Nintendo in late October "boasting that he has 'a thousand burner channels' to stream" and will continue to use them.

Nintendo is seeking $152,500 in damages for alleged violations of the Copyright Act, in addition to violations of anti-circumvention and anti-trafficking provisions. It is also seeking further compensation for "actual damages" to be proven at trial.

The firm has asked for the seizure and destruction of emulators and devices in Keighin's possession, including hard drives and other electronic storage devices.

A Nintendo spokesperson told Polygon: "We can confirm that we filed a lawsuit against an individual who has engaged and continues to engage in clear infringement of Nintendo's IP rights, as well as violations of our Game Content guidelines.

"Nintendo is passionate about protecting the creative works of game developers and publishers who expend significant time and effort to create experiences that bring smiles to all."

Nintendo has been cracking down on emulators this year. Tropic Haze, the developer of Yuzu, agreed to pay Nintendo $2.4 million in a settlement in March while Ryujinx reportedly ended development after being contacted by Nintendo last month.