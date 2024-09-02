Nintendo revises content creator guidelines to make it easier to object to "inappropriate" content

Nintendo has revised its terms and conditions for content creators, stressing it will "object" to any content it deems "unlawful, infringing, or inappropriate."

In today's (September 2) update, Nintendo stated it was "humbled every day by your loyalty and passion for Nintendo's games, characters and worlds," confirming its commitment to content creators who like "to express [themselves] creatively by sharing your own original videos and images using content from [its] games."

The company said that as long as streamers and let's players "follow some basic rules," it would not object to the footage or screenshots they use, providing they add their own "creative input or commentary."

However, the guidelines also stressed Nintendo's prohibition of content that incorporates its intellectual property alongside anything it deems "unlawful, infringing, or inappropriate."

This includes "graphic, explicit, harmful, or otherwise offensive content, including statements or actions that may be considered offensive, insulting, obscene or otherwise disturbing to others," the company said.

While Nintendo did not specify why its guidelines have been tightened up at this time, it's speculated that this may be connected to a high-profile Japanese content creator who was compelled to remove offensive Splatoon 3 content earlier this year.