Nintendo lowers FY forecast as sales drop 31% to $6.1bn

Nintendo has released its financial results for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, recording a continued decline in hardware and software sales as the firm prepares for the release of the Switch 2 this year.

Here's what you need to know:

The numbers

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024

Net sales: ¥956.2 billion ($6.1 billion), down 31.4% year-on-year

¥956.2 billion ($6.1 billion), down 31.4% year-on-year Net profit: ¥237.1 billion ($1.5 billion), down 41.9% year-on-year

¥237.1 billion ($1.5 billion), down 41.9% year-on-year Hardware: 9.5 million units (down 30.6% year-on-year)

9.5 million units (down 30.6% year-on-year) Software: 123.8 million units (down 24.4% year-on-year)

Forecast for the full year:

Sales: ¥1.1 trillion expected ($7 billion), down 7% compared to previous forecast and down 31.2% year-on-year

¥1.1 trillion expected ($7 billion), down 7% compared to previous forecast and down 31.2% year-on-year Net profit: ¥270 billion ($1.7 billion), down 10% compared to previous forecast and down 44.9% year-on-year

Highlights

Nintendo recorded a 31.7% drop in sales on its dedicated platforms to ¥895.5 billion ($5.7 billion), which includes hardware, software, and accessories.

Its mobile and IP-related sales also experienced a decline of 33.9% to ¥49.7 billion ($320 million), which it attributed to a decrease in revenue generated by the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Looking at hardware, the Switch shipped 2.74 million units during the nine months ended in December 2024, down 19.4% year-on-year compared to the 3.4 million units sold during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The Switch Lite moved 1.73 million units, marking a 20.5% decline, having previously sold 2.18 million units. However, Nintendo highlighted that sales of the Hyrule Edition of the console bundled with software "showed steady growth" during the holiday season.

The OLED model shipped the most units out of the three at 5.07 million units, but this marked a decrease of 37.9% year-on-year compared to the 8.17 million units sold during the nine months ended December 2023.

Nintendo noted that despite this Q3 decline in hardware and software unit sales, they have remained "stable" given that the Switch is in its eighth year.

In terms of software, sales declined by 24.4% year-on-year to 123.98 million units. However, sales "grew steadily" for new titles including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Super Mario Party Jamboree had a particularly successful launch, having surpassed 5.6 million units during its first eleven weeks – performing better than its predecessors, Super Mario Party and Mario Party Superstars, during the same period.

Super Mario Party Jamboree has sold a total 6.17 million units since its release on October 17, 2024.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sold 3.91 million units, while Mario & Luigi Brothership sold 1.4 million units.

During the nine months ending December 2024, 19 titles sold over a million units, 12 being Nintendo titles and seven by other software publishers.

Nintendo noted that the sell-through of software "declined significantly" compared to the last fiscal year, which saw the release of major titles including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Digital sales declined by 29% year-on-year to ¥245.8 billion ($1.5 billion), which was attributed to a drop "in sales of downloadable versions of packaged software and add-on content." However, sales of download-only software slightly increased, with Nintendo recording "stable revenue" from Nintendo Switch Online.

Elsewhere, Nintendo noted that 76.5% of sales were made overseas, with 43.6% in The Americas, 25.3% in Europe, and 7.6% in Japan.

Looking ahead, Nintendo has modified its expectations for FY25 in terms of hardware and software sales numbers. Hardware was previously forecast sales of 12.5 million units, which has been revised to 11 million units. Software was previously anticipated to move 160 million units and is now expected to reach 150 million.