Nintendo discontinues Gold Points reward program

Nintendo has announced the discontinuation of its My Nintendo Gold Points program starting March 24, 2025.

Past this date, consumers will no longer be able to earn Gold Points when purchasing digital content. This also applies to purchases using balances from Nintendo eShop cards.

Nintendo noted that after the cut off date "some retailers may continue to sell Nintendo eShop cards that disclose earning Gold Points.

"You may still purchase and redeem these cards for their full value, but you will not earn Gold Points when using the cards for purchases."

Gold Points will still be available for consumers if they have pre-ordered digital content or purchased a physical copy of a game before the cut off date.

Any Gold Points collected will remain valid until the last day of the month a year after being earned.

Physical games that were released on or before March 24 are still eligible to earn these points, even if they were purchased after this date. If the game was released after, it will be ineligible.

