Nintendo details plans to meet demand for Switch 2

Nintendo has shared further details about its plans to meet customer demand for Nintendo Switch 2.

In a recent earnings call Q&A, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told investors that the initial demand would be based on the response of the Nintendo Direct on April 2, which would provide a "closer look" at Switch 2.

It will also look at its upcoming hands-on events for consumers for guidance, which begin globally on April 4.

"As of now, we are taking the risk and proceeding with production to meet as large a demand as possible," said Furukawa. "As was true with the Switch, we believe it will not be easy to rapidly increase production capacity, so based on our prior experience, we are making preparations to respond as quickly as possible."

Last July, Furukawa said the firm would combat scalpers by providing enough hardware for retailers to meet consumer demand.

Elsewhere in the earnings call, Nintendo's president discussed how the company would balance titles for both Switch and Switch 2.

When asked whether consumers can expect new titles released for the Switch or whether it will rely on evergreen titles moving forward, Furukawa noted 2025's release slate including Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond as being available on Switch.

"Since many people are playing Switch, if we are able to develop appealing software, we would like to continue releasing new titles," he noted. "On the other hand, exclusive games are crucial when launching new hardware.

"With this in mind, we will consider various ways for Switch and Switch 2 to encourage as many consumers as possible to enjoy our games."