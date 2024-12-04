Nintendo delays Alarmo's public launch in Japan

Nintendo has walked back plans to publicly launch its Alarmo clock in Japan this January.

In a statement posted online, the Japanese company said that it was now delaying plans to make the alarm clock available to those who don't subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online due to "the production and inventory situation of this product."

For now, Nintendo is unable to confirm how long the postponement of Alarmo sales for Japanese customers will last, but it seems December pre-orders won't ship until February 2025.

"We had planned to start general sales to customers who are not Nintendo Switch Online subscribers from mid-February 2025, but in consideration of the production and inventory situation of this product, we have decided to postpone the start," the statement said (as machine translated).

"The start of sales will also be postponed at game stores nationwide. We sincerely apologise for not meeting your expectations. The postponed start date of the sales will be announced once it has been decided."

The product was so popular in Japan that even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers had to enter a lottery to be in with a chance of securing the clock.

At the time of writing, there is no evidence the "situation" also impacts supplies in the US and Europe.