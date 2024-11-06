Nintendo confirms backwards compatibility on Switch 2

Nintendo has confirmed that the successor to the Switch will be backwards compatible, and that Nintendo Online will carry over to the next-gen console.

Announced during its financial results for H1 2024, the firm revealed that consumers will be able to play games from their current Switch library on the console.

A "broad selection of titles released for the Switch" will also be avaliable on its successor.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa added that further information about backwards compatibility "will be announced at a later date."

In regards to Nintendo Online, Furukawa said it was "important" to make use of the Nintendo Account system, and therefore it and the Nintendo Switch Online service will be available on the next Switch console.

In its financial results for the six months ended September 30, Nintendo reported a 34% decrease in net sales as well as further declines in hardware and software sales. It has lowered its full-year expectations as a result.