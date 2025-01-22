Skip to main content

Nintendo, BioWare amongst nominees for outstanding video game at 36th GLAAD Media Awards

However, the majority of nominations went to indie games with strong LGBTQ+ representation

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Nintendo, BioWare, and Deck Nine have all received nominations at this year's GLAAD awards, a non-profit organisation focused on celebrating positive LGBTQ+ representation in media, including games.

The majority of the Outstanding Video Game nominations went to indie games, however: Caravan SandWitch, Dread Delusion, Dustborn, Fear the Spotlight, Minds Beneath Us, Sorry We're Closed, and Until Then.

As spotted by Eurogamer, Nintendo's Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake likely secured a nomination for its ghost companion, Vivian. Whilst the character was trans - and intentionally misgendered by the game's cast - in the original game when it released on GameCube in 2000, this aspect of their identity was censored in many versions at the time, including its English-language release.

For last year's remake, however, Nintendo restored Vivian's trans identity.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure also received a nod, along with Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Last year, Baldur's Gate 3 secured the top prize for Outstanding Video Game at the GLAAD awards.

