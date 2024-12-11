Nintendo acquires remaining shares of Monolith Soft

Nintendo has fully acquired the remaining shares of Monolith Soft, having previously owned 96% of the studio's stock.

As reported by Automaton, the company page on the developer's website now shows that Nintendo owns all 2,400 shares in the studio.

There is no indication of when this transaction took place. But, as spotted by VGC, archived web pages showed that Nintendo held 2,320 shares as of October 1, 2024, but by November 21, this had changed to all 2,400 shares.

Monolith Soft's co-founders Hirohide Sugiura, Tetsuya Takahashi, and Yasuyuki Honne previously held 4% of the developer's stock.

In 2007, Nintendo bought 80% of Monolith Soft's shares from Bandai Namco.

Aside from developing the Xenoblade Chronicles, Monolith Soft has provided support on various Nintendo titles including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon, and Animal Crossing.