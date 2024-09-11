Niko's 2024 India Gamer Market Report shows 65.4% of gamers engage with esports

Niko has released its new 2024 India Gamer Behavior and Market Insights Report, revealing that over 75% of PC gamers self reported that they spent more on PC games in Q1 2024 than in the same period a year ago.

65.4% respondents engage with esports - either through play, viewing, or competing themselves - and 57.2% discover new titles via streamers and influencers.

The report - which explores "gamer behavior, spending, hours played, preferred platforms, esports, and M&A, among others" - also found that 57% of mobile gamers in India have played a battle royale title in the past 3 months, with BGMI and Free Fire "leading the way."

6 in 10 mobile game spenders surveyed have purchased a battle pass or season pass, and female gamers who pay for premium games and products spend 8.5% more on game than their male peers.

Niko says it expects rising disposable incomes, "along with increased high-end penetration of smartphones and mobile-first esports tournaments", will result in "increased engagement, and consequently, higher ARPU figures," with social elements and community endorsement holding "significant sway" when it comes to buying decisions.

“In 2024, India’s gamers are more discerning and more willing to spend money on gaming than they were just a few years ago,” said Lisa Hanson, CEO, Niko Partners.

“The 5-year CAGR of 11.1% that we forecast for India’s video games industry (to $1.4 billion by 2028) is based on trends including increased playtime and spending, greater engagement with esports, increased investment from the private sector, and support from both central and state governments to build the video games and esports industry.”

Niko also recently revealed that the East Asia games market generated $30.1 billion in 2023, and is expected to decline by 2.9% in 2024 to $29.2 billion.