Nexon America lays off "small number" of staff

Nexon America has been hit with layoffs, with an unknown number of employees affected.

As reported by Game Developer , the firm said the redundancies would impact a "small number" of employees. It clarified the decision was made following a restructuring plan announced earlier this month.

"The re-organisation includes the elimination of a small number of roles, with severance offered to those leaving," the company said. "However, Nexon America is now hiring to fill out the new development team, including engineers and designers."

On September 3, Nexon president and CEO Junghun Lee and CFO Shiro Uemura announced a mid-term growth strategy for the firm.

This includes a growth initiative and establishing the Western Development Group in Los Angeles, led by Hanbyeol Oh.

This group is part of its "hyperlocalisation" strategy, which will involve hiring teams to adapt games "to match the tastes of local players" in markets including Europe and North America.

"We are centralising our organisational structure around an IP growth initiative which can snowball growth within our established IP and develop new blockbusters," said Lee.