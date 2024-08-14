New Steam rules blocks links within store page descriptions

Valve is introducing new rules regarding store page descriptions on Steam, forbidding the inclusion of external links within the text.

Developers will no longer be allow to link to other websites, including social media pages, with Valve emphasising that the latter are covered by the specific link fields already available.

Store descriptions must also not link to other games on Steam, or use any embedded imagery that mimics Steam's UI or buttons, such as wishlist buttons.

The restrictions will apply to four sections of each page – including 'About the game', 'Short description', 'Special announcements', and 'Awards' – and come into effect in early September.

In its post explaining the changes, Valve explained that the move was in response to a trend by which developers use these spaces to present links that "distract from learning about the game itself."

"We have been seeing more and more store pages that are effectively advertisements for OTHER [emphasis original] store pages on Steam," the company wrote. "This meant that on some game pages in the Steam store, you would find lists of two, three, or even eight other games before you even got to read the description of the game you were looking at.

"We don't think that's great for customers trying to learn about a game on Steam and so we wanted to update the rules to prohibit games from using the written description area for linking to other games on Steam."

The company added that this also ties in with recent changes to how demos are handled on Steam, including the introduction of standalone store pages.

Valve had noticed a number of developers releasing 'prologue' games on Steam, which also confused players and required studios to purchase a separate appID. Those still wishing to create prologue games can now do so via the demo appID.