New social media app Dusk plans to "reimagine social multiplayer gaming for the mobile generation"

A new social media platform for building and playing multiplayer games has secured $8m in a new funding round.

Created by Bjarke Felbo and Sanjay Guruprasad – who together developed PUGB and Call of Duty Mobile companion app, Rune – Dusk (not to be confused with apps of a similar name) raised the capital via a new funding round led by Makers Fund and byFounders, with support from PocketGems' Ben Liu, King's Thomas Hartwig, and Kamkord's Adi Rathham.

The app – which is currently available in beta form – already boasts 50 games of various genres, and its users have clocked up "over 50m minutes" of in-app voice chats so far.

Its founders hope it will offer developers a single space in which to develop and market their games, and offer players a place to play and socialise with friends.

“Dusk completely reimagines social multiplayer gaming for the mobile generation," Dusk CEO and co-founder, Sanjay Guruprasad, said in a press release.

"Existing gaming platforms target a more hardcore audience playing on PC and console. Gen Z wants fun, casual games that they can play together on their phones as they share a laugh on voice chat. This funding is a testament to the confidence our investors have in our vision to revolutionise how social multiplayer games are built and played on mobile.”

"Our investment in Dusk is driven by the belief that the next groundbreaking social app will center around gaming," added Ryann Lai, general partner at Makers Fund.

"We are inspired by Dusk’s potential to empower a new generation of creators and reshape social gaming experiences with its lightweight, voice-first, group-hangout format.”