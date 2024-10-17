New publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment is focused on "elevating indie developers"

Digital Vortex Entertainment is a new publishing team focused on "elevating indie developers."

Established by the former chief publishing officer of My.Games and the business development director of Wargaming, Digital Vortex says its team will "leverage their industry insight encompassing AAA blockbusters, single-developer projects, and everything in between."

"Thanks to a collaborative open discussion policy, no genre or format is off-limits," the team said in a press statement, stressing its interest in "polished, original, and captivating" indie games.

“We come up with a bespoke approach for each game, offering tailored strategies and solutions,” said Alex Izotov, CEO and co-founder, Digital Vortex Entertainment.

“While maintaining a relatively small team, we can afford to be fully immersed in each project.”

Digital Vortex's first project is in collaboration with Troglobytes Games and its cooperative base-building survival action game, RailGods of Hysterra.