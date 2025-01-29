New publisher Banshee Games wants to "make Northern Ireland a hub for exceptional indie games"

New publishing studio, Banshee Games, wants "to help make Northern Ireland a recognised hub for exceptional indie games."

In an introductory post, the team said its mission was "to elevant the local indie gaming scene by nuturing talent and helping to bring their creative visions to life."

"We are dedicated to supporting and showcasing the innovative work of our community, ensuring their presence is felt within the gaming market.

Through proactive engagement, we actively participate in gaming events across Ireland and the UK, fostering a fun and inclusive community. Our goal is to inspire and uplift, making Northern Ireland a recognized hub for exceptional indie games."

After supporting Night Dial with its psychological horror Crowded. Followed., the team is now ready to offer publishing, marketing, and QA support to other independent developers.

Full details, including the composition of the team, will be shared "soon."