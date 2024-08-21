New Key Fact report says 75% of video game players in Europe are adults, and average age is 31

Video Game Europe and the European Games Developer Federation (EGDF) have released this year's Key Facts Report, a "comprehensive and definitive picture of Europe's video game sector" in 2023.

The report's highlights include:

75% of video game players in Europe are adults and the average age is 31.4

53% of Europeans play video games

The overall workforce in Europe is up by 6.7% to nearly 115,000

Revenue has increased by 5% to €25.7bn ($28.7bn) in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK

Women represent 24.4% of the workforce, an increase of 1.3%

The report also compared trends in video games since 2022, including confirmation that 46% of gamers player on PC (-2% from 2022), 56% play on console (-3%), and 68% of respondents said they played on smartphones or tablets (-1%).

Playtime has "remained consistent" over the past 12 years.

Revenue source by device is reported as:

Console: 41% (-1% from 2022)

Smartphone/Tablet: 41% (-1% from 2022)

PC: 14% (+2% from 2022)

On-demand/streaming: 3% (same as 2022)

"Our new report highlights the growth and vibrancy of the European games sector, driven by an engaged player base," said Video Games Europe chair, Hester Woodliffe.

"In Europe, as our dynamic sector grows and leads in digital innovation and creativity, EU Member States have to create a robust long-term strategy for talent development. Addressing the skills gap, supporting teachers, and encouraging girls to participate in STEAM programs are crucial steps. Investing in skills, training, and game education policies will sustain a competitive and thriving sector."

EGDF president Hendrik Lesser added: “Investing in nurturing intellectual property and unlocking the full potential of European game industry SMEs through innovation, start-up and production support will drive further growth. This will help unlock innovation and respect the importance of the role of SMEs within the European game development infrastructure.”