New game tech report claims biggest issue affecting game dev right now is funding

Perforce's latest annual State of Game Technology report claims the top three issues game developers currently face are funding, collaboration, and time for innovation.

Over a third of the 576 respondents - who categorise themselves as practitioners, senior management, and executives working in gaming, media/entertainment, automotive, and manufacturing - said that collaboration was difficult, claiming that "moving large files" was more of a hindrance to collaboration than remote working.

90% thought that the availability and access to senior leadership was more important than "the ability to work remotely" (81%).

A "lack of talent" and "aggressive timelines" were also cited as issues that stifled innovative thinking.

Over 50% of respondents said that they were using game engines like Unity and Unreal for "projects outside of gaming", with a third of those polled stating that they didn't work in the video game industry at all.

Perforce says this illustrates that game developers "have always been at the forefront of innovation", and that "their tools and processes are a strong fit for challenges in other markets."

Over 65% of developers polled also said they used "AI tools", the most popular of which was ChatGPT (47%).