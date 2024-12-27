Neurodiversity in the game industry: unlocking hidden talents | HR Summit Video

Three months on from the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit, and we're making available some of our best sessions from the event.

And our first one for you to check out is called 'Neurodiversity in the game industry: unlocking hidden talents'.

This fascinating talk was by Ubisoft's neurodiversity expert Pierre Escaich, and was one of the highlights of the event. You can watch the talk below.

The HR Summit took place at the Royal Institution in London back in September, and preceded the Best Places To Work Awards 2024. To watch all the talks from the event, simply click here.