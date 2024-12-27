Skip to main content

Neurodiversity in the game industry: unlocking hidden talents | HR Summit Video

Pierre Escaich of Ubisoft shares deep insight and practical tips on making the most of neurodiverse talent

Christopher Dring avatar
News by Christopher Dring Head of Games B2B
Published on

Three months on from the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit, and we're making available some of our best sessions from the event.

And our first one for you to check out is called 'Neurodiversity in the game industry: unlocking hidden talents'.

This fascinating talk was by Ubisoft's neurodiversity expert Pierre Escaich, and was one of the highlights of the event. You can watch the talk below.

The HR Summit took place at the Royal Institution in London back in September, and preceded the Best Places To Work Awards 2024. To watch all the talks from the event, simply click here.

Cover image for YouTube videoNeurodiversity in the game industry: unlocking hidden talents
Watch on YouTube

Read this next

Christopher Dring avatar
Christopher Dring: Chris is a 17-year media veteran specialising in the business of video games. And, erm, Doctor Who
Related topics
Development GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit 2024 Ubisoft