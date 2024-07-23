NetherRealm to shut down Mortal Kombat: Onslaught | News-in-brief
Mobile title to shut down in October, exactly one year after launch, following layoffs at the studio
- The news of Mortal Kombat: Onslaught's closure comes after layoffs at NetherRealm, with reports saying that the entire mobile team was made redundant
