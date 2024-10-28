Netflix's animated Tomb Raider series renewed for second season

Netflix and Legendary Television have renewed Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for a second series.

Showrunner, writer and executive producer Tasha Huo will return, alongside Hayley Atwell who voiced the titular character in the first series.

Also returning as executive producers are Dmitri M. Johnson and Howard Bliss of DJ2 Entertainment, as well as president of animation-focused production studio Tractor Pants Jacob Robinson.

DJ2 Entertainment's Timothy I. Stevenson will join the second series as executive producer, alongside Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes from Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon Studios' Jen Chambers.

"Season one, thematically, is about Lara embracing how her dad dealt with grief, which was isolating," Huo told Netflix's Tudum.

"As we get into season two, we're trying to build Lara's team over the course of the show, so she goes from isolated hero, who only wants to do things on her own – a lone wolf – to realizing, 'Actually, I have this really cool team behind me'."

Netflix and Legendary announced a partnership in 2021 to create the series, which premiered on October 10, 2024.