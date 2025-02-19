Netflix-owned Night School Studio cuts undisclosed number of staff

Night School Studio has cut an undisclosed number of staff.

The studio - best known for Oxenfree - was acquired by Netflix in 2021. Staff were reportedly taken by surprise when the cuts were announced across the team last month.

Netflix declined the opportunity to comment publicly on the layoffs, but Game Developer reports the reduced headcount will reportedly not impact any of the games currently in development.

The layoffs come in the wake of news Netflix cancelled six games as part of plans to "adjust [its] portfolio" in response to "what our members like" earlier this month.

In the first six weeks of 2025 alone, almost 1000 developers have lost their jobs, with cuts and closures at Freejam, Splash Damage, Piranha Games, Jar of Sparks, as well as 185 jobs cut by Ubisoft. ProbablyMonsters similarly initiated another round of layoffs, along with Iron Galaxy and Sumo Group.

Earlier this week, we also reported cuts at Liquid Sword, NetEase Games, and Toast Interactive.