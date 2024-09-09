Netflix Games surpasses 210m lifetime downloads

Netflix games have been downloaded more than 210 million times.

According to a new report from mobilegamer.biz and data from Appmagic, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto franchise continues to dominate the charts, with GTA: San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3 racking up 25.2m, 7.8m, and 3.6m downloads, respectively.

GTA: San Andreas is by far Netflix's biggest draw, with Annapurna's Storyteller and Titling Point's Spongebob: Get Cooking games in second (15m) and third (10.7m) place.

Here's the full rundown of the top ten games on Netflix by lifetime downloads:

Position Title Publisher Downloads 1 GTA: San Andreas Rockstar 25.2m 2 Storyteller Annapurna 15m 3 Spongebob: Get Cooking Tilting Point 10.7m 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 10m 5 Too Hot to Handle Nanobit 8.98m 6 Football Manager 2024 Mobile Sports Interactive 8.92m 7 GTA: Vice City Rockstar 7.8m 8 Asphalt Xtreme Gameloft 6.2m 9 Stranger Things: 1984 Bonus XP 5.95m 10 Farming Simulator 23 Giants 5.8m

As for the most successful games on Netflix over the last month? That chart is also topped by GTA: San Andreas, making it the only game over the last 30 days that has been downloaded more than one million times on Netflix.

This is followed by Too Hot to Handle 3, Storyteller, Ludo King, and Netflix Stories with 848K, 696K, 620K, and 572K downloads, respectively.