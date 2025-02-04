Netflix cancels six game launches as it "adjusts" portfolio to better match "what members like"

Netflix has cancelled six games as part of plans to "adjust [its] portfolio" in response to "what our members like".

What's On Netflix called the changes a "shift" as Netflix redefines its plans for Netflix Games.

This means Compass Point: West, Thirsty Suitors, and Tale of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game will now no longer join the streamer's gaming library.

Don't Starve Together, Lab Rat, and Rotwood - all developed by Klei Entertainment - will also not be coming to Netflix.

Most of the titles will proceed with launches on other platforms, such as Steam or Nintendo Switch.

Annapurna Interactive recently appointed former Netflix Games exec Leanne Loombe as head of games.