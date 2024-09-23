NetEase subsidiary Skybox Labs lays off 25 people

Canadian developer Skybox Labs has laid off 25 staff members.

The studio said that "despite [its] best efforts, [it was] not immune to the unprecedented challenges that have impacted so many companies in the industry."

"Today we informed our studio that we made a reduction to our staff at SkyBox," the team announced on LinkedIn at the end of last week.

"In total, 25 people from our studio have been affected. Despite all our best efforts, we are not immune to the unprecedented challenges that have impacted so many companies in the industry."

The studio insisted "every impacted employee will be fully supported through severance, extended benefits, career transition services, and connection to other resources to provide them with the assistance they require during this difficult time."

"We are grateful for everyone who made the choice to join the team at SkyBox and are deeply thankful for their contribution to our studio and the great games we’ve created together," the statement concluded.

NetEase acquired SkyBox Labs at the beginning of last year.

Founded in 2011, the studio has co-developed titles such as Halo Infinite, Minecraft, and Fallout 76.