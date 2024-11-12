Neowiz signs $8m publishing deal with game dev Zakazane

Neowiz has signed a $8 million deal with Warsaw-based developer Zakazane to publish its upcoming neo-Western RPG.

As reported by GamesBeat, the Korean firm will fund development of the game which it has described as being a "key addition to [its] portfolio."

"When we first met Zakazane, we felt an immediate kinship around their passion for developing projects that profoundly captivate audiences," said Neowiz co-CEO Seung-Cheol Kim.

"Their upcoming neo-Western RPG will be a key addition to our portfolio and reflects our ambition to build lasting franchises across PC and consoles."

Zakazane CEO Jan Bartkowicz added: "We found a great understanding with Neowiz, who got excited about our debut title the minute we showed them the demo. In conversations that followed, they never tried to steer us away from our principles but rather make sure we stick to our guns.

"It's clear both sides understand that games can become important to people on a personal level, making them both valuable works of culture and good business."

Zakazane was founded in 2022 by Bartkowicz, Piotr Chomiak, Radosław Gwarek, and Marta Sobek. It is composed of 20 developers from studios including CD Projekt Red and 11Bit Studios.

The studio previously raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by The Games Fund to start development of its debut game.

Last year, Neowiz invested $17 million in Polish developer Blank Game Studios. It also acquired a 21% stake in the developer.