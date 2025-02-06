nDreams establishes new internal studio, shutters two others

nDreams has launched a new studio called Compass, as it shuts down two others.

In a statement to Game Developer, the firm confirmed the closure of nDreams Studio Orbital and nDreams Studio following its restructuring program announced last September. As a result of this program, up to 17.5% of staff were at risk of redundancy.

"Both teams did brilliant work and many people from those affected studios have been retained within nDreams' new look structure, with several of those forming part of the new Compass studio," the VR publisher and developer said.

nDreams now consists of three studios: Compass, nDreams Studio Elevation and Near Light.

Compass will be headed by industry veteran Callum Godfrey, who previously held roles at Activision, Electronic Arts, and King. Godfrey has been at nDreams since November 2023, when he joined as the head of third party publishing.

The team at Compass is made up of 40 employees, with experience of working on games including 2023's Synapse.

"VR audiences are more diverse than ever, with an influx of gamers into the market who choose VR as their primary gaming platform, and Compass is uniquely placed to meet their needs," said Godfrey.

"Drawing from nDreams' vast VR experience, Compass is fully focused on creating titles that will touch the lives of a new generation of VR players."