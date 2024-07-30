NCsoft invests $3.5m in Moon Rover Games

Moon Rover Games has raised $3.5 million in funding from NCsoft.

The investment will go towards the development of its co-op shooter codenamed Project Aldous, due to release on PC and consoles.

NCsoft's investment marks the start of a "long term partnership" between the Korean publisher and Moon Rover Games, the announcement said.

Co-CEO Byungmoo Park said that the studio's debut title will "enhance" NCsoft's portfolio "in terms of genre diversity and regional reach."

He commented: "In our search to forge new business opportunities, we are actively exploring studios with specialised genre expertise and strong development capabilities. Moon Rover Games stands out with its profound experience in the FPS genre and innovative approaches."

Moon Rover is based in Stockholm, Sweden and was founded in 2023 by Far Cry and Battlefield developers – we talked to the team at the time of the studio launch, about their search for a new recipe for emergent multiplayer co-op action.