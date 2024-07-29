My.Games sells off its DonationAlerts and Boosty platforms

My.Games has confirmed it's selling off its non-game development and publishing businesses, including DonationAlerts and Boosty.

The European gaming developer and publisher says it recently reached a binding term sheet to sell its CEBC subsidiary to Broadsmart Group founder, Pavel Kharaneka. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Whilst the terms of the sale have not been made public, My.Games says the sale "enables [it] to fully focus on its top priority business: game development and publishing."

DonationAlerts is exactly as the name implies, and "helps streamers communicate and moneitise across all creative niches", including donations, subscriptions, alerts, and polls.

Boosty allows fans to follow their favourite content creators, bloggers, and streams, "all in one place."

“In 2023, we began a restructuring process that spun off the non-game development and publishing businesses of My.Games and placed them under the management of CEBC," said Elena Grigorian, CEO of My.Games.

We began negotiations to sell these assets in March 2024 and we are pleased to announce that they have been finalised. This step supports the company's commitment to focus all its resources on the core business, namely creating exceptional gaming experiences for players across the globe."

“I've long wanted to expand my portfolio with digital business assets, and I'm glad to now have that opportunity with CEBC," added Kharaneka.

"We live in an era where digital content is an integral part of people's daily lives, helping them learn, express themselves, and monetise their skills and creativity. Boosty and DonationAlerts have clear potential, and I look forward to seeing how these platforms continue to evolve and contribute to the creative community under new leadership."

A year ago, My.Games opened a new office in Abu Dhabi in a move to expand its international presence.