My.Games sells hyper-casual game publisher Mamboo

My.Games is selling its hyper-casual game publisher, Mamboo.

The company said the decision to sell aligned with its "primary business focus on mid-core gaming, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and growth in this area".

“Working with Mamboo has been a valuable journey for My.Games. However, considering the different focuses of our businesses, we made a strategic decision to part our ways," the company said in a statement.

"We believe that Mamboo has strong prospects in their niche and wish the team success in their future endeavours. We trust that this transition will allow Mamboo to continue growing toward their goals and enable their teams to unlock their full potential.

My.Games CEO Elena Grigorian said the company "remains committed to developing mid-core games that captivate millions, lead their genres, and foster long-term engagement with players."

Mamboo Entertainment was established in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2020, and acquired by My.Games in 2021.

Back in July, My.Games confirmed it was selling off its non-game development and publishing businesses, including DonationAlerts and Boosty.