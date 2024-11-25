My Games launches mobile publisher MGVC Publishing

My Games has announced the launch of a new mobile publisher called MGVC Publishing.

The new label is headed by executive director Nikita Matsokin, who has been at My Games since 2020 following six years at Wargaming, most recently as developer relations head.

MGVC Publishing has already signed a handful of titles, including Reef Games Studio's merge-three title Fable Town, Press Fire Games' shooter Battle Prime, and ReactGames Studio's survival game Days After.

The label is currently looking for soft launch projects ready for monetisation testing, and established games that are looking for growth, across the mobile spectrum from casual to hardcore. It's also interested in Asian developers looking to expand to Western markets.

Matsokin commented: "Today's mobile market realities and new challenges demand fresh approaches. Complex user acquisition strategies require deep expertise and nuanced publishing and operational improvements that, together, can elevate projects to new heights. At MGVC Publishing, we believe in creating win-win partnerships that drive mutual success.

"With over six years of experience building strong relationships with independent studios, the MGVC team is a unique partner in the industry, committed to helping studios achieve breakthrough results."

It's the second publishing label that My Games launches this year, following the debut of Knights Peak in June. We talked to the team behidn the PC and console publisher, who told us about how it intends to support premium games.