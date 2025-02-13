MTG closes $620m acquisition of Plarium

Modern Times Group has completed its $620 million acquisition of Plarium from its previous owner, Aristocrat Leisure Limited.

MTG and Plarium signed a deal in November 2024, during which it announced that $20 million of the agreement would be deferred to 2026.

Now that the deal has closed, MTG will begin onboarding Plarium and fully consolidate it into the group.

According to Pocket Gamer, the deal could result in "an earn-out of $30 million" based on revenue from Raid: Shadow Legends in 2025 and a "further $170 million based on Plarium's 2028 revenue."

"This transformative deal will enable us to realise our ambitions to become a leading European gaming group with one of the strongest portfolios of evergreen mid-core IPs in the world," said MTG president and CEO Maria Redin.

"The acquisition of Plarium is a major catalyst for our future growth. It provides us with a unique opportunity to accelerate our execution and strategic delivery. This deal brings together some of the best people in our industry, supported by the tech, tools and knowledge we have across our group."

Plarium CEO Schraga Mor added: "We are thrilled to join MTG, a company that values Plarium's proven success in the mid-core and casual gaming sectors. Over the past year, we have returned to growth, setting new records and reinforcing our industry leadership – a reflection of our team's exceptional talent.

"With a strong foundation in digital marketing and live operations, alongside our track record of building engaged, loyal player communities, we are well-positioned to continue this momentum."